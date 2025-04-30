PCB Confirms T20I Series Against Bangladesh From May 25
Muhammad Rameez Published April 30, 2025 | 08:32 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20I series.
According to a spokesperson,the series,which was part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.However,with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled for next year,both the boards have mutually agreed to replace the ODIs with two additional T20Is.
The five-match T20I series will be played in Faisalabad and Lahore from 25 May to 3 June.
Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad,which successfully hosted the inaugural Champions one-day cup in September last year and National T20 Cup last month will stage the first and second T20Is of the series,scheduled on 25 and 27 May,respectively.
Iqbal Stadium,which has previously hosted 24 tests and 16 ODIs between 1978 and 2008,will welcome back international cricket after a 17-years hiatus.
The historic venue’s last international fixture was an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in April 2008.
Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the remaining three T20Is,scheduled on 30 May,1 and 3 June.
All five matches will begin at 8pm.
Bangladesh team will arrive on 21 May and will undergo training sessions at the Iqbal Stadium from 22 to 24 May.
series schedule in Pakistan:
21 May – Bangladesh men’s team arrival
25 May – First T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)
27 May – Second T20I at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8pm local time)
30 May – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)
1 June – Fourth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)
3 June – Fifth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (8pm local time)
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win20 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars24 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches31 minutes ago
-
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 20281 hour ago
-
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 12 hours ago
-
PCB confirms T20Is against Bangladesh16 minutes ago
-
PSL completes triple century of matches16 minutes ago
-
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh5 hours ago
-
Norwegian success story: Bodo/Glimt's historic run to a European semi-final9 hours ago
-
PCB confirms T20I series against Bangladesh from May 254 minutes ago
-
Trossard starts for Arsenal in Champions League semi against PSG16 minutes ago
-
Quetta Gladiators blow away Multan Sultans for 89-1022 hours ago