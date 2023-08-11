Open Menu

PCB Confirms Team Management For Afghanistan Series And ACC Asia Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:48 PM

PCB confirms team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

Pakistan men’s team will play the opening match of the ACC Asia Cup in Multan on 30 August against Nepal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) The Pakistan cricket board today confirms the support staff of Pakistan men’s team for the forthcoming three One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from 22 to 26 August and ACC Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30 August to 17 September.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

