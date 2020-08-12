UrduPoint.com
PCB Confirms Tour Of New Zealand

Muhammad Rameez 18 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

PCB confirms tour of New Zealand

By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed national teams tour of New Zealand in December to play two test matches and three T20 international matches

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed national teams tour of New Zealand in December to play two test matches and three T20 international matches.

" Though the tour dates of Pakistan cricket team to New Zealand has not yet been confirmed but we have informed the Cricket New Zealand that our team will be visiting " , said the sources in PCB while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Apart from Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and the West Indies have also confirmed their visits to New Zealand whose cricket authorities will make elaborate arrangements of bio- secure " bubbles" adopted by English cricket board for hosting Pakistan for the ongoing test and T20 matches.

In the wake of COVID-19 Cricket New Zealand will be facing a big challenge to make isolation arrangements for teams , Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and West Indies as these teams will play action packed cricket for 37 days.

The sources said PCB and Cricket New Zealand are in constant touch to finalise necessary matters relating to the tour of Pak team.

To a question the sources said two test matches and three T20 games are likely to play during the tour but final decision regarding exact number of tour matches will be taken in due course of time.

As per the decision of the New Zealand government all international arrivals into their country are required to spend at least 14 days quarantine.

