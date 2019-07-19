PCB congratulates Sana Mir on induction in ICC Women’s Committee

“An honour to represent current players on such a prestigious and elite forum,” says Sana Mir

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated Pakistan women’s cricket star Sana Mir for her inclusion in the ICC Women’s Committee as one of the three current player representatives.

Former England player Clare Connor has been retained as the Chair of the ICC Women’s Committee, which also includes PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as one of the Full Member representatives.

Sana, the former Pakistan captain and leading wicket-taking spinner in women’s ODIs, is joined by Australia’s Lisa Sthalekar and Mithali Raj of India as current players’ representatives on the committee that met for the first time in London on Thursday during the ICC Annual Conference week.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to congratulate Sana Mir on her inclusion in the ICC Women’s Committee. I am confident that Sana will bring great insight and knowledge to the group, which will only help women’s international cricket get stronger.

“Sana’s latest achievement will attract and motivate our young girls, which, in turn integrates with our strategy on the growth and development of women’s cricket in Pakistan.” Sana thanked the ICC for the opportunity: “It is an absolute honour to represent the current players at this elite forum and become their voice.

Women cricket is growing around the world and I feel this is a very courageous and inclusive step by the ICC to have current players involved in the promotion and development of the game.” “We will be the voice of the players, we can take the notes from the committee and get the players on-board on how the ICC plans to promote the game.

It is great to be a part of this committee and I look forward to giving my views and making a positive impact for the cause of women’s cricket around the world.”