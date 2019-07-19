UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Congratulates Sana On Induction In ICC Women's Committee

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:55 PM

PCB congratulates Sana on induction in ICC Women's Committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday congratulated Pakistan women's cricket star Sana Mir for her inclusion in the ICC Women's Committee as one of the three current player representatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday congratulated Pakistan women's cricket star Sana Mir for her inclusion in the ICC Women's Committee as one of the three current player representatives.

Former England player Clare Connor has been retained as the Chair of the ICC Women's Committee, which also includes PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan as one of the Full Member representatives.

Sana, the former Pakistan captain and leading wicket-taking spinner in women's ODIs, is joined by Australia's Lisa Sthalekar and Mithali Raj of India as current players' representatives on the committee that met for the first time in London on Thursday during the ICC Annual Conference week.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "On behalf of the PCB, I want to congratulate Sana Mir on her inclusion in the ICC Women's Committee. I am confident that Sana will bring great insight and knowledge to the group, which will only help women's international cricket get stronger.

"Sana's latest achievement will attract and motivate our young girls, which, in turn integrates with our strategy on the growth and development of women's cricket in Pakistan." Sana thanked the ICC for the opportunity: "It is an absolute honour to represent the current players at this elite forum and become their voice. Women cricket is growing around the world and I feel this is a very courageous and inclusive step by the ICC to have current players involved in the promotion and development of the game.

"We will be the voice of the players, we can take the notes from the committee and get the players on-board on how the ICC plans to promote the game. It is great to be a part of this committee and I look forward to giving my views and making a positive impact for the cause of women's cricket around the world," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia PCB Young Clare London Women From

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

22 minutes ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

24 minutes ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

24 minutes ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

24 minutes ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.