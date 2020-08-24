UrduPoint.com
PCB Congratulates Zaheer Abbas On His Inclusion In The ICC Cricket Hall Of Fame

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:57 AM

PCB congratulates Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame

“I am sure all those who watched Zaheer live in action will agree that when he batted, it was like a poetry in motion,” says Ehsan Mani

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th August, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, making him only the sixth Pakistan cricketer to join the exclusive company of 93 cricketers.

Zaheer has been selected by a voting academy made up of current ICC Hall of Famers and prominent journalists, and joins compatriots Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram (all 2009) and Waqar Younis (2013). The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame includes 27 Australia cricketers, 28 England players, six India cricketers, three from New Zealand, four from South Africa, one Sri Lankan and 18 players from the West Indies.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: “It is a matter of great honour and pride for Pakistan that Zaheer Abbas’s outstanding career achievements have been acknowledged by the game’s governing body. Thus, it gives me immense pleasure to congratulate Zed on behalf of millions of Pakistan cricket fans across the world for this recognition.”

“It is appropriate that Zaheer be inducted into the elite group exactly 46 years after his magnificent 240 against England at The Oval in his 15th Test, which was his second double-century following the famous 274 at Edgbaston in 1971 in only his second Test.

He would go on to score 235 not out and 215 against India (1978 and 1982) and every innings was a treat to watch and matched the other.

“I am sure all those who watched Zaheer live in action will agree that when he batted, it was like a poetry in motion. It was his immaculate footwork backed up by superlative wrist work with an ability to consistently bisect the field that not only made him a run-machine but also one of the most attractive and graceful batsmen ever to grace this great game.

“Zaheer had a huge positive impact on Pakistan cricket. After he had established himself as a household name in every cricket playing country, the younger generation fell in love with the sport and consequently, we produced a battery of champion world-class batsmen such as Javed Miandad, Mudassar Nazar, Mohsin Khan, Saleem Malik, Ramiz Raja, Ijaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aamir Sohail, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam.

“Zaheer’s contributions to cricket were beyond the field of play when as an administrator, he served the PCB and the ICC with respect and dignity. He richly deserves this recognition from the ICC, which hopefully will further inspire next generation of Pakistan cricketers.”

