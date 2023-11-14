PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur is slated to visit the PCB headquarters, where there is an expectation that both Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick may be asked to step down.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) is actively contemplating a significant restructuring of its coaching staff, initiating discussions to replace foreign coaches.

According to reliable sources, Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur is slated to visit the PCB headquarters, where there is an expectation that both Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick may be asked to step down.

The recent departure of South African bowling coach Morné Morkel contributes to the evolving dynamics of the ongoing discussions surrounding the coaching staff.

This move signals a potential transformation in the approach adopted by the PCB in shaping the future of Pakistan's cricket coaching setup.

The PCB has reportedly come to an agreement to transition from foreign to local coaches, signifying a strategic shift.

In this vein, a series of meetings has been set in motion, featuring consultations with former cricket captains, overseen by Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

In the midst of these deliberations, the PCB officially acknowledged the resignation of Morné Morkel, the South African bowling coach, through an official statement.

In a parallel development, Zaka Ashraf is scheduled to embark on a journey to India on November 17 to participate in the ICC meeting. Ahead of his departure, he will engage in pivotal discussions with the team management, including captain Babar Azam. The agenda for these discussions will encompass a comprehensive review of the team's performance in both the Asia Cup and the World Cup.