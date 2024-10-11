PCB constitutes new selection committee

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema are part of committee

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) officially constituted a new selection committee on Friday.

The newly formed committee includes figures such as former ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema.

The PCB also stated that there will be consultations with the captain and head coaches regarding team selections. This announcement follows Mohammad Yousuf's earlier resignation from the committee.

In previous iterations, Mohammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, along with the captain and head coach, were involved in the selection process; however, they have not been reappointed this time.