UrduPoint.com

PCB Constitutes Selection Committee For Age-group Trials

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:12 PM

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

Former Test wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as the chair, while other members of the panel are Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas, Sanaullah Baloch.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board on Tuesday named an eight-member selection committee, which will conduct U13, U16 and U19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams.

Former Test wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as the chair, while other members of the panel are Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas, Sanaullah Baloch.

Each selector, along with head coach of the region/district, will conduct trials according to the schedule, which will be announced in due course.

Kamran Akmal played 268 international matches, while Sohail Tanvir represented Pakistan in 121 matches. Amir Nazir played six Tests and nine ODIs from 1993 to 1995, Junaid Khan appeared in 107 international matches for Pakistan, Faisal Athar played in an ODI in 2003 and Qaiser Abbas played in a Test against England in 2000. Sanaullah Baloch and Taimoor Khan are former first-class cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Junaid Khan Sohail Tanvir Kamran Akmal From Coach

Recent Stories

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

11 minutes ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

11 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.