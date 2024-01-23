Open Menu

PCB Contacts Ali Hamza For PSL 9 Anthem

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:23 PM

Ali Hamza, known for his famous song "Par Chana De" from Coke Studio Season 9, is a part of the band Noori and gained recognition for the song during Coke Studio Season 9.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) contacted singer Ali Hamza on Monday for the anthem of Pakistan Super League 9.

He is the brother of Ali Noor, who revolutionized pop music in the early 2000s.

The 43-year-old singer rose to fame with his enchanting album "Suno Ke Mein Hoon Jawan," released in October 2003, as part of the rock band Noori.

PCB had previously approached singer Ali Zafar, famous for his blockbuster PSL anthems, and Rockstar worked in the initial years to establish the brand for Pakistan Super League.

In a recent statement, the actor from 'Teefa in Trouble' mentioned collaborating with choreographers, singers, and producers to create the second anthem for PSL.

However, due to certain circumstances, a female artist associated with the PSL franchise opposed him, indicating potential harm to the brand's integrity and reputation.

“After working on it for two months and obtaining services from musicians and music producers at my own expense, I presented three different versions of the anthem for PCB. Following project planning to finalize and release one version, PCB informed me that I cannot proceed with the anthem due to reasons they mentioned, which I prefer not to disclose at this time, said Ali Zafar.

It appears that another singer will now prepare the anthem, and Ali Hamza's magical voice might become the identity of the ninth season.

However, it remains to be seen whether PCB will sign a contract with the singer or not.

Previously, Fawad Khan, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, Asim Azhar, Arif Lohar, Shae Gill, and many others have brought outstanding anthems, contributing to the league's success and branding efforts.

