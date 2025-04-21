The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected on Sunday claims made by former head coach Jason Gillespie about non-payment of dues

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected on Sunday claims made by former head coach Jason Gillespie about non-payment of dues.

The PCB spokesman stated that former head coach breached the contractual terms and conditions.

"Former head coach abruptly left his position without serving a four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms," the spokesperson added.

The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it, said the statement.