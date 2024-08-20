PCB Contradicts News Item Regarding ICC Champions Trophy
Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday contradicted a news item carried by a section of media suggesting that the dates for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan might be rescheduled
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday contradicted a news item carried by a section of media suggesting that the dates for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan might be rescheduled.
“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from yesterday’s media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the potential change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism," the PCB clarified in a press release.
“During the media talk, which is available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel, the PCB Chairman clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The PCB Chairman also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event.
“The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan’s iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025.”
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England1 hour ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs2 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs4 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test3 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty3 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem3 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs 5 million to Arshad Nadeem6 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem6 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt6 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test6 hours ago
-
Day two of second four-day match abandoned6 hours ago