PCB Contradicts News Item Regarding ICC Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2024 | 06:39 PM

PCB contradicts news item regarding ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday contradicted a news item carried by a section of media suggesting that the dates for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan might be rescheduled

“It is disappointing that certain media outlets have misrepresented PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s comments from yesterday’s media interaction, misleadingly quoting him on the potential change of dates for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to security concerns, thus creating unnecessary sensationalism," the PCB clarified in a press release.

“During the media talk, which is available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel, the PCB Chairman clearly stated that the redevelopment and redesign of the three designated stadia would be completed on schedule, ensuring readiness to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB Chairman also mentioned that while some domestic matches may need to be shifted to facilitate uninterrupted construction work, this in no way pertains to the ICC Champions Trophy, which remains a priority for the PCB as a premier eight-team international event.

“The PCB is fully committed to hosting a world-class ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at three of Pakistan’s iconic venues, ensuring an unforgettable experience for our passionate cricket fans. In line with this commitment, the PCB has already submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the proposed dates spanning from 19 February to 9 March 2025.”

