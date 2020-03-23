UrduPoint.com
PCB Converts Karachi High Performance Centre Into Temporary Sanctuary For Paramedics

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:43 PM

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19.

“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently.”

