PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19.

“As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently.”