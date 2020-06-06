PCB COO announced contribution of Rs. half a million to welfare funds

Chief Operatong Officer, Pakistan Cricket Board, Salman Naseer has announced a contribution of Rs half a million to the welfare fund

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Operatong Officer, Pakistan cricket board, Salman Naseer has announced a contribution of Rs half a million to the welfare fund.

Salman Naseer said here on Saturday night : "This is a small contribution to the organisation which has played a monumental role in shaping who I am today. I hope and pray these difficult times will end soon."