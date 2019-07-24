PCB Cricket Committee to meet on 2 August

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced its cricket committee will meet at the National Cricket Academy on Friday, 2 August

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced its cricket committee will meet at the National Cricket Academy on Friday, 2 August. The PCB Cricket Committee is an advisory panel whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman. The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men’s and women’s teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director – Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket). The agenda of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting includes review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams as well as U16 and U19 cricket teams’ performances and make recommendations to the PCB Chairman.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men’s team’s performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person.

Media opportunities:

· Start time will be confirmed closer to the meeting

· There will be vision only opportunity of members arriving for the meeting and set-up shots from inside the meeting room

· There will be NO media conference or briefing at the end of the meeting as the committee will provide its recommendations to the PCB Chairman