PCB Cricket Committee to meet on August 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced that its cricket committee will meet on August 2 at the National Cricket Academy.

The PCB Cricket Committee is an advisory panel whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men's and women's teams' captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director - International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director � Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director - Domestic Cricket).

"The agenda of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting includes review of the Pakistan men's and women's cricket teams as well as U16 and U19 cricket teams' performances and make recommendations to the PCB Chairman," he said.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men's team's performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person.