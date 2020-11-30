UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Decides To Hire Psychotherapists For National Squad In New Zealand

,   , , ,   , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:21 PM

PCB decides to hire psychotherapists for national squad in New Zealand      

The aim of hiring psychotherapists is to save the players from mental stress on the players and supporting staff.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) decided to hire psychotherapists for national squad undergoing quarantine in New Zealand.

The aim of hiring psychotherapists is to save the players from mental stress on the players and supporting staff.

The sources said that a specialist in England was approached but since they were 13 hours before New Zealand.

The time gap did not make it a viable option.

Similarly, a local specialist would face language barriers.

Pakistani squad in New Zealand that was undergoing quarantine in their respective rooms faced a lot of mental stress. The players also complained to the team management about the mental stress.

Many players have been confined to bio-bubbles since the series against England. However, there was a different situations in the series against Zimbabwe, the domestic tournaments and Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

The players could not spend times with their families either.

According to the sources, the players are very unhappy at receiving their food in boxes and being allowed only a handful of minutes to walk around.

The players said that they never expected such harsh welcome despite that they were the ambassadors of Pakistan in New Zealand.

The treatment, they said, was not so well on the tour against their expectation of high level of security and comfort.

At the same moment, the team management asked the players to fight through this period for Pakistan.

The training, according to the sources, would begin in groups for the next 11 days followed by three days of complete isolation which could not possible after six players tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

French isolation had to start because of the development. Another member of the Pakistani squad tested positive in the second test which further delayed the isolation period.

The sources said that 7th player tested positive was a young pacer who played in all three formats of the sport. The fast bowler would join the team soon after complete recovery.

The PCB was concerned about the impact the delay in training would have on the team’s performance, which was why they approached their New Zealand counterparts with the request for the start of training for the side.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Young Same Zimbabwe National University All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

58th ASRB meeting held at UoM

3 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Mo ..

3 minutes ago

17th China-ASEAN Expo concludes in south China

3 minutes ago

Eight Inmates Killed, 50 Injured in Sri Lanka Pris ..

6 minutes ago

UN chief calls for eliminating scourge of chemical ..

6 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.