PCB decides to hire psychotherapists for national squad in New Zealand      

The aim of hiring psychotherapists is to save the players from mental stress on the players and supporting staff.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) decided to hire psychotherapists for national squad undergoing quarantine in New Zealand.

The sources said that a specialist in England was approached but since they were 13 hours before New Zealand.

The time gap did not make it a viable option.

Similarly, a local specialist would face language barriers.

Pakistani squad in New Zealand that was undergoing quarantine in their respective rooms faced a lot of mental stress. The players also complained to the team management about the mental stress.

Many players have been confined to bio-bubbles since the series against England. However, there was a different situations in the series against Zimbabwe, the domestic tournaments and Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

The players could not spend times with their families either.

According to the sources, the players are very unhappy at receiving their food in boxes and being allowed only a handful of minutes to walk around.

The players said that they never expected such harsh welcome despite that they were the ambassadors of Pakistan in New Zealand.

The treatment, they said, was not so well on the tour against their expectation of high level of security and comfort.

At the same moment, the team management asked the players to fight through this period for Pakistan.

The training, according to the sources, would begin in groups for the next 11 days followed by three days of complete isolation which could not possible after six players tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

French isolation had to start because of the development. Another member of the Pakistani squad tested positive in the second test which further delayed the isolation period.

The sources said that 7th player tested positive was a young pacer who played in all three formats of the sport. The fast bowler would join the team soon after complete recovery.

The PCB was concerned about the impact the delay in training would have on the team’s performance, which was why they approached their New Zealand counterparts with the request for the start of training for the side.