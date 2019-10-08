PCB delegation calls on Wapda chairman

A four-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by its chairman Ehsan Mani, on Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain here at Wapda House

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):A four-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by its chairman Ehsan Mani, on Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain here at Wapda House.

The delegation briefed the high-ups about the recently-introduced reforms by the PCB to revamp structure of domestic cricket in Pakistan and the opportunities for sponsorship of the Regional Cricket Associations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Wapda said that Wapda was committed to promoting sports and taking Pakistan cricket forward by lending a hand to bring improvement in domestic structure.

"Wapda takes promotion of sports as its national obligation," he said.

While terming the reforms a paradigm shift, Chairman Wapda said that his organisation was keen to support the PCB for betterment of cricket in Pakistan. During briefing by the PCB, Wapda officials provided their input relating to structure and composition of the Regional Cricket Associations, timelines of restructuring, tiers of decision making, sponsorship mode, financial model and bidding parameters etc.

PCB Chairman appreciated Wapda's role in promotion of sports including cricket and well being of sportspersons in the country for more than five decades.

"The PCB recognizes the contribution of WAPDA Chairman in restructuring process of domestic cricket. The sole idea behind restructuring of domestic cricket is to ensure excellence in Pakistan's cricket," the PCB chairman added.

PCB Director Domestic Cricket Operation, Haroon Rashid made a detailed presentation on the new domestic structure. PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid briefed the Wapda high-ups about principal sponsorship rights. PCB Senior General Manager Legal Affairs Salman Naseer apprised the participants of legal aspects of newly introduced domestic structure.

Wapda Member (Finance) Muhammad Ikram Khan, Wapda Sports Board President and Managing Director (Admin) Khalid Saleem, Advisor Wapda Sports Shafqat Rana, Wapda Cricket Team Manager Syed Haroon Masood and others were also present during the briefing.