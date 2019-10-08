UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Delegation Calls On Wapda Chairman

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

PCB delegation calls on Wapda chairman

A four-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by its chairman Ehsan Mani, on Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain here at Wapda House

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):A four-member delegation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by its chairman Ehsan Mani, on Monday called on Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain here at Wapda House.

The delegation briefed the high-ups about the recently-introduced reforms by the PCB to revamp structure of domestic cricket in Pakistan and the opportunities for sponsorship of the Regional Cricket Associations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman Wapda said that Wapda was committed to promoting sports and taking Pakistan cricket forward by lending a hand to bring improvement in domestic structure.

"Wapda takes promotion of sports as its national obligation," he said.

While terming the reforms a paradigm shift, Chairman Wapda said that his organisation was keen to support the PCB for betterment of cricket in Pakistan. During briefing by the PCB, Wapda officials provided their input relating to structure and composition of the Regional Cricket Associations, timelines of restructuring, tiers of decision making, sponsorship mode, financial model and bidding parameters etc.

PCB Chairman appreciated Wapda's role in promotion of sports including cricket and well being of sportspersons in the country for more than five decades.

"The PCB recognizes the contribution of WAPDA Chairman in restructuring process of domestic cricket. The sole idea behind restructuring of domestic cricket is to ensure excellence in Pakistan's cricket," the PCB chairman added.

PCB Director Domestic Cricket Operation, Haroon Rashid made a detailed presentation on the new domestic structure. PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid briefed the Wapda high-ups about principal sponsorship rights. PCB Senior General Manager Legal Affairs Salman Naseer apprised the participants of legal aspects of newly introduced domestic structure.

Wapda Member (Finance) Muhammad Ikram Khan, Wapda Sports Board President and Managing Director (Admin) Khalid Saleem, Advisor Wapda Sports Shafqat Rana, Wapda Cricket Team Manager Syed Haroon Masood and others were also present during the briefing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports WAPDA PCB Rashid

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

22 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

22 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

18 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected 7 Oct 2019

18 minutes ago

Salvadoran ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.