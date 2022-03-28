PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

(@Abdulla99267510)

The software will provide National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) comprehensive analytical data on fitness, training, health, nutrition and statistical data of domestic and international players through video analytics, coaching analytics and their technical data.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th,2022) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) and Digitalstates Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to keep a track record of the fitness of international and domestic players. Digitalstates Inc. is a US based company which specializes in digital analytics and artificial intelligence.

The partnership was signed in a ceremony at the Pakistan Cricket Board's headquarters Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain and Digitalstates Inc. Chief Technology Officer Muhammad Awais Janjua signed a three-year agreement.

According to the agreement, Digitalstates Inc. will develop an integrated software in the style of Intelligence Players Management.

The PCB will grant its access to Cricket Associations coaches, trainers and physios to monitor the statistical analytics.