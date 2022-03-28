UrduPoint.com

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. Sign MoU To Keep Record Of Players' Fitness And Training

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:27 PM

PCB, Digitalstates Inc. sign MoU to keep record of players' fitness and training

The software will provide National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) comprehensive analytical data on fitness, training, health, nutrition and statistical data of domestic and international players through video analytics, coaching analytics and their technical data.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th,2022) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) and Digitalstates Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to keep a track record of the fitness of international and domestic players. Digitalstates Inc. is a US based company which specializes in digital analytics and artificial intelligence.

The partnership was signed in a ceremony at the Pakistan Cricket Board's headquarters Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain and Digitalstates Inc. Chief Technology Officer Muhammad Awais Janjua signed a three-year agreement.

According to the agreement, Digitalstates Inc. will develop an integrated software in the style of Intelligence Players Management.

The software will provide National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) comprehensive analytical data on fitness, training, health, nutrition and statistical data of domestic and international players through video analytics, coaching analytics and their technical data.

The PCB will grant its access to Cricket Associations coaches, trainers and physios to monitor the statistical analytics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Technology PCB Company Agreement

Recent Stories

Governor grieves over loss of precious lives in Di ..

Governor grieves over loss of precious lives in Dir Bala bus accident

7 minutes ago
 Public awareness, sensitisation must to avert huma ..

Public awareness, sensitisation must to avert human-wildlife conflict during Leo ..

7 minutes ago
 Tarin appreciates provincial govts for discount on ..

Tarin appreciates provincial govts for discount on essential commodities

16 minutes ago
 Turkish President to Travel to Uzbekistan on Tuesd ..

Turkish President to Travel to Uzbekistan on Tuesday - Tashkent

33 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Mo ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Monday

33 minutes ago
 Christie, Sindhu win Swiss Open badminton singles ..

Christie, Sindhu win Swiss Open badminton singles titles

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>