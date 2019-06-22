PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid harassment

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The cricketers are also upset over massive trolls and harassment following the defeat by India in the World Cup.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has directed the national team players to stay indoors to avoid harassment.

The PCB in its directives asked the cricketers to go out only when needed.

The PCB said that when the cricketers will go out, they will be accompanied by security guards.

The move comes after a cricket fan went to a new low by abusing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in public.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, a youngster while making a video asks Sarfaraz, “Why are you fat like a pig?”

Sarfaraz, who was carrying his son, simply walked away at the question.

The video sparked outrage on Twitter as cricket fans should respect the players no matter what and should avoid using such words.

As the boy faced criticism, he then shared a video apologising for his abusive behaviour.

He said that he did not know the consequences of his remarks when he made the video. He also denied having uploaded the video, adding that he deleted it after apologising to Sarfaraz personally.

“I know you are all angry but I did not realise it would turn out like this,” he said.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet.