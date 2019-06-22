UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Directs Cricketers To Stay Indoors To Avoid Harassment

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 45 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:52 PM

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid harassment

The cricketers are also upset over massive trolls and harassment following the defeat by India in the World Cup.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has directed the national team players to stay indoors to avoid harassment.

The PCB in its directives asked the cricketers to go out only when needed.

The PCB said that when the cricketers will go out, they will be accompanied by security guards.

The cricketers are also upset over massive trolls and harassment following the defeat by India in the World Cup.

The move comes after a cricket fan went to a new low by abusing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in public.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, a youngster while making a video asks Sarfaraz, “Why are you fat like a pig?”

Sarfaraz, who was carrying his son, simply walked away at the question.

The video sparked outrage on Twitter as cricket fans should respect the players no matter what and should avoid using such words.

As the boy faced criticism, he then shared a video apologising for his abusive behaviour.

He said that he did not know the consequences of his remarks when he made the video. He also denied having uploaded the video, adding that he deleted it after apologising to Sarfaraz personally.

“I know you are all angry but I did not realise it would turn out like this,” he said.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Internet World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Social Media Twitter PCB Old Trafford Sunday 2019 All Fat

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Baramul ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia's FATF membership – A blessing in d ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmiris struggle based on two-nation theory: Gen ..

31 minutes ago

Joint strategy for promotion of Kashmir cause stre ..

26 minutes ago

UN commends UAE&#039;s emergency response systems

38 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Addresses Naval Officers ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.