UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Disappointed Over Shoaib Akhtar Comments

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:31 AM

PCB disappointed over Shoaib Akhtar comments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointed over former Pakistan speed king Shoaib Akhtar's ''poor choice of words while publicly commenting the PCB's legal department and its legal adviser''.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointed over former Pakistan speed king Shoaib Akhtar's ''poor choice of words while publicly commenting the PCB's legal department and its legal adviser''.

The language, used by Shoaib Akhtar, was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Wednesday while commenting on response to Shoaib Akhtar's public comments.

"The PCB's legal adviser, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Poor PCB Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

17 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.