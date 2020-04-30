PCB disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday expressed disappointment on former pacer Shoaib Akhtar's statement about the board's legal department

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday expressed disappointment on former pacer Shoaib Akhtar's statement about the board's legal department.

Shoaib criticized PCB's legal department and it's legal adviser on his YouTube Channel, in the aftermath of ban on Umar Akmal.

"The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar's poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the PCB's legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society," PCB said in a statement issued here.

It said PCB's legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, had initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights in that regard.