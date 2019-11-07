UrduPoint.com
PCB Discusses Domestic Set-up With SSGC Management

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:48 PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) delegation, led by its Chairman Ehsan Mani in a meeting Thursday discussed restructuring initiatives taken by the board for domestic cricket set-up with top management of Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC).

Mohammad Wasim, Acting Managing Director, SSGC and other officials of the company were present in the meeting.

The Chairman PCB was accompanied by Wasim Khan, CEO, Babar Hameed, Chief Commercial Officer and Haroon Rashid, Director Operations, Usman among others. The SSGC management that participated in the meeting also comprised of Imran Farookhi, DMD (Corporate Services), Colonel (R) Shoaib Ahmed, GM (Administrative Services)/Secretary SSGC Sports Board, Fasihuddin Fawad, ASGM (Regulatory Affair).

Ehsan Mani and his team members discussed initiatives and reforms presently taken by the PCB for the change in the domestic cricket structure in Pakistan with SSGC top management.

The Chairman PCB said that the Cricket Board was implementing the restructuring of domestic cricket after studying the cricket set-up of cricket boards in different countries.

He also apprised the SSGC management about the ongoing domestic cricket and urged SSGC to support PCB particularly in developing the new region based structure.

The SSGC management said that the Company has always played an active role in the promotion of sports and in particular cricket in Pakistan.

The proposal put forward by PCB will be deliberated upon and discussed at the management level.

