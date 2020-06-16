UrduPoint.com
PCB Drafts New Laws Against Match Fixing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

The sources say that the players involved in match-fixing and corruption would be imprisoned and criminal cases would be lodged against them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) drafted new laws against match-fixing and forwarded the document to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval, the sources said here on Tuesday.

They said that players involved in match-fixing and corruption would be imprisoned and criminal cases would be lodged against them.

Under the new laws, the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) would be able to conduct raids.

The sources said that PCB officials briefed PM Imran over the new laws regarding match fixing. The PM expressed satisfaction over the new laws, they added.

