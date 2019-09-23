UrduPoint.com
PCB Dynamites Beat PCB Blasters In National One Day Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:39 PM

PCB dynamites beat PCB blasters in National One Day tournament

Muneeba Ali's unbeaten 95-ball 57 and Maham Tariq's four wickets helped PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Muneeba Ali's unbeaten 95-ball 57 and Maham Tariq's four wickets helped PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

PCB Dynamites chased down PCB Blasters' 175 inside 44 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Muneeba, who hit four fours, added 69 runs for the opening partnership with Nahida Khan (38). Javeria Khan also contributed with a 71-ball 44, and added 79-run partnership for the second wicket.

For PCB Blasters, Ramin Shamin was the pick of the bowlers with two for 34.

Earlier in the day, PCB Blasters' were dismissed for 175 in the 50th over after opting to bat first. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 50 off 72 balls, laced with seven fours.

Sidra Amin also chipped in with 67-ball 47 with six fours.

Maham Tariq took four for 35 in 10 overs, the best bowling figures in the match.

This was PCB Dynamites' first win in the tournament after they had lost their earlier encounters against PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers, respectively.

The final league match of the tournament, will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers, on 24 September at the same venue.

Scores in brief:PCB Blasters 175 all out, 49.3 overs (Aliya Riaz 50, Sidra Amin 47; Maham Tariq 4-35) PCB Dynamites 176-2, 43.3 overs (Muneeba Ali 57 not out, Javeria Khan 44, Nahida Khan 38; Ramin Shamin 2-34) Player of the match Muneeba Ali Result -- PCB Dynamites won by eight wickets

