PCB earns Rs. 12 bln through current PSL season: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan-Ur Rehman Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan-Ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has earned Rs 12 billion through Pakistan Super League (PSL) current season.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, he said, "From the current PSL season, the Pakistan Cricket Board has earned about Rs. 12 billion." The Minister said that the government was in the process to hire the services of a professional hockey coach to bring back the past glory of the national game.

He said that Pakistan Sports Board has laid Astroturf in Islamabad while work was in progress to lay Astroturf in Gilgit Baltistan and Quetta.

He said that the government has devised a policy to provide more financial assistance to the federation performing well at the international level.

The previous regime had hired an international coach for the hockey team, but his performance was not up to mark, he added.

He said due to poor performance contract of the international coach was not renewed. He said that currently, 42 various federations were working under Pakistan Sports Board.