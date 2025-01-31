PCB Elated With Overwhelming Response To ICC CT Tickets
Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2025 | 12:00 AM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed satisfaction with the public response to ticket sales for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 beginning next month (February)
Tickets for Pakistan vs New Zealand (February 19, Karachi), Australia vs England (February 22, Lahore), Pakistan vs Bangladesh (February 27, Rawalpindi) matches are completely sold out,said a statement issued here.
Initially, the PCB had made 30% of tickets available for online sale. Meanwhile, the tickets will be available for physical purchase starting February 3 at TCS Express Centers, with over 100 outlets across the country.
PCB officials have expressed satisfaction with the public response to ticket sales, noting that tickets sold out within hours. This strong demand reflects the excitement of Pakistani cricket fans.
The PCB has reassured fans that it will ensure as many spectators as possible can attend the matches, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Pakistani cricket enthusiasts.
