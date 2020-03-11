PCB fines Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain for violating Code and Conduct against Zalmis

(@fidahassanain)

PCB says that Dilbar Hussain reacted over dismissal of Haider Ali in 18th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings that could have provoked the departing batsman.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, ,2020) Pakistan cricket Board fined Lahore Qalandar’s Dilbar Hussain for breaching its Code and Conduct for players and Player Support Personnel for his side’s thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 against Peshawar Zalmis at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

“Dilbar reacted in an objectionable manner after which he was fined,” said the PCB in a statement issued to reporters here on Wednesday.

Dilbar’s action falls under Article 2.5 which clearly says: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,”.

Peshawar Zalmi was also fined over slow over-rate as it was their first offence.

All 11 playing members of the team were fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Pakistan Cricket Board made it clear that if Zalmi were found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it would be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad would be fined 20 per cent each of their match fees.

On-field Umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Nasir Hussain leveled against charges against the violators while match referee Mohammad Anees imposed sanctions.

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. They would now play Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on Thursday, while Peshawar Zalmi would go head to head with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on Friday, the board added.