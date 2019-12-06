UrduPoint.com
PCB Fixes Ticket Prices At PKR50 For Pakistan V Sri Lanka Tests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sri Lanka Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces ticket prices and sale details for the Osaka Batteries Cup Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces ticket prices and sale details for the Osaka Batteries Cup Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2019. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and the first Test will be held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 11-15 December, while the National Stadium in Karachi will stage the second Test from 19-23 December.

On 7 December, tickets for both the Tests be available for purchase online through yayvo, while Rawalpindi fans can buy tickets from the TCS ticket sale centres (details attached) from 7 December. In Karachi, sale of tickets from the TCS sale centres will commence on 9 December.

The PCB, in an effort to encourage the fans to be part of return of Test cricket in Pakistan, have fixed price of Shoaib Akhtar Enclosure at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at PKR50.

At the National Stadium, tickets for Javed Miandad, Fazal Mahmood, Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosure will be available and have also been fixed at PKR50.

Furthermore, the PCB has decided to handout a large number of tickets per day at both the centres to schools and colleagues. The purpose behind this move is to attract a younger generation of cricket fans and provide them with an opportunity to see modern day Test stars live in action.

The spectators are advised to carry their CNIC cards when visiting the TCS sale centres, while a maximum of 10 tickets can be purchased on one CNIC card.

When purchasing online, fans will collect tickets directly from the TCS sale centres.

