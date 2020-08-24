UrduPoint.com
PCB Forbids Its Coaches From Running YouTube Channels

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:04 PM

PCB briefed National High-Performance Center (NHPC) and new coaches on the policy. Under the policy, the prior permission would be required for giving interviews for the posts of coaches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) forbad contracted coaches from running YouTube channels, the reports said on Monday.

Head of International Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq’s statement appeared on YouTube channel four days ago.

The board made it clear that its policy to all coaches and officials and violators of the policy might face legal action as the board delivered the message.

It may be mentioned here that PCB appointed Mohammad Yousuf, Atiq-uz-Zaman and Mohammad Zahid as NHPC coaches. Abdul Razzaq, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Shahid Anwar were included in provincial coaching panel.

