PCB forms committee to look into conflict of interest allegations

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

According to handout issued by the PCB on Monday, the committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.

The committee has been formed to look into the conflict of interest allegations against Chairman of the National Men's Selection Committee Inzamamul Haq.

Inzamamul Haq stepped down immediately as chairman of the national men's selection committee in the wake of conflict of interest allegations.

He was appointed chairman of the national men's selection committee on August 7, 2023 while he was assigned the junior men's selection responsibility earlier this month.

The media reports alleged that Inzamamul Haq was among one of the four directors of a UK-based company. The company involved others who looked after the interests of many of the current Pakistan cricket team members.

"I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media.

"If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector," Inzamam said.