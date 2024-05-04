PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board and its six franchisees, in the buildup to their General Council meeting, met on Saturday morning at the Gaddafi Stadium to reflect on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 and also to look ahead to the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025.

The PCB praised the franchisees for their support, interest, and passion that has continued to contribute to enhancing and strengthening the profile and reputation of the league as one of the most challenging, competitive, and exciting. The franchise owners congratulated the PCB for the excellent delivery of the tournament held from 17 February to 18 March 2024.

Some of the key highlights from the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 were:

Four of the six sides played, at least, five matches each at their home venues

The average first innings team score was 167; there were 10 200+ scores; eight matches went down to the last ball, including the final

45 per cent increase in media rights from the previous rights cycle

113 per cent increase in live-streaming rights from the previous rights cycle

41 per cent increase in international media rights from the previous rights cycle

Upwards of 350 million, live audience was the highest in history

Achieved an unprecedented digital media reach, in excess of 1.5 billion

For the HBL PSL 2025, the PCB proposed the following with further discussions to take place in the Governing Council in due course:

Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be 7 April 2025 – 20 May 2025

Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches on home ground.

The PCB will continue to explore additional venues

Four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue

Some innovative tweaks and changes in the event playing conditions were explored with an aim to make the HBL PSL 2025 more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer:

“As always, we had a very exciting and interesting brainstorming session with the franchise owners on the window for HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The passionate franchise owners provided their all-rounded insight and views on the PCB-recommended window and playoff venues for the 2025 event and beyond.

“At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for HBL PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting.

“We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands.”

Islamabad United Owner Ali Naqvi:

“On behalf of the franchise owners, I would like to express our gratitude to all stakeholders and appreciate their resolve to taking HBL PSL to greater heights.

“We need to continue to engage in discussions and find our ways and options so that we can collectively achieve our overarching objectives. Here, I would like to congratulate and thank the entire PCB and the PSL team led by HBL PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti for her role, vision, and leadership that has helped the league to continue to move in the right direction.”