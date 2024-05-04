PCB, Franchise Owners Discuss Window For PSL 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2024 | 05:28 PM
The PCB praised the franchisees for their support, interest, and passion that has continued to contribute to enhancing and strengthening the profile and reputation of the league as one of the most challenging, competitive, and exciting.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board and its six franchisees, in the buildup to their General Council meeting, met on Saturday morning at the Gaddafi Stadium to reflect on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 and also to look ahead to the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025.
The PCB praised the franchisees for their support, interest, and passion that has continued to contribute to enhancing and strengthening the profile and reputation of the league as one of the most challenging, competitive, and exciting. The franchise owners congratulated the PCB for the excellent delivery of the tournament held from 17 February to 18 March 2024.
Some of the key highlights from the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 were:
Four of the six sides played, at least, five matches each at their home venues
The average first innings team score was 167; there were 10 200+ scores; eight matches went down to the last ball, including the final
45 per cent increase in media rights from the previous rights cycle
113 per cent increase in live-streaming rights from the previous rights cycle
41 per cent increase in international media rights from the previous rights cycle
Upwards of 350 million, live audience was the highest in history
Achieved an unprecedented digital media reach, in excess of 1.5 billion
For the HBL PSL 2025, the PCB proposed the following with further discussions to take place in the Governing Council in due course:
Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be 7 April 2025 – 20 May 2025
Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches on home ground.
The PCB will continue to explore additional venues
Four playoffs proposed to be staged at a neutral venue
Some innovative tweaks and changes in the event playing conditions were explored with an aim to make the HBL PSL 2025 more exciting and competitive, as well as involve, engage, and increase the fan base
PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer:
“As always, we had a very exciting and interesting brainstorming session with the franchise owners on the window for HBL Pakistan Super League 2025. The passionate franchise owners provided their all-rounded insight and views on the PCB-recommended window and playoff venues for the 2025 event and beyond.
“At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for HBL PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves, make a more informed decision and share their ideas and thoughts at the General Council meeting.
“We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions for the future trajectory of one of Pakistan’s biggest brands.”
Islamabad United Owner Ali Naqvi:
“On behalf of the franchise owners, I would like to express our gratitude to all stakeholders and appreciate their resolve to taking HBL PSL to greater heights.
“We need to continue to engage in discussions and find our ways and options so that we can collectively achieve our overarching objectives. Here, I would like to congratulate and thank the entire PCB and the PSL team led by HBL PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti for her role, vision, and leadership that has helped the league to continue to move in the right direction.”
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1st T20 scores20 hours ago
-
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses20 hours ago
-
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate20 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results20 hours ago
-
Chelsea shatter Spurs' top four bid20 hours ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins20 hours ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool20 hours ago
-
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool21 hours ago
-
Talent Identification Workshop from Saturday21 hours ago
-
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 202422 hours ago
-
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches22 hours ago
-
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-2522 hours ago