UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB, Franchises Renew Commitment To Hold PSL In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

PCB, franchises renew commitment to hold PSL in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board and all the six franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League General Council on Monday renewed their commitment to hold the entire 2020 edition of the mega event in the country

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board and all the six franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League General Council on Monday renewed their commitment to hold the entire 2020 edition of the mega event in the country.

They renewed their pledge at the general council meeting of the PSL held here with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in chair. The meeting was attended by representatives of all the six franchises, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

A wide variety of issues were discussed in the meeting, including the minutes of the last GC meeting; potential dates for holding the HBL PSL 2020 Draft towards the end of November; and, details of the revenue share from the central pool for the 2019 season that were earlier shared with the franchises were also analysed at length, he said.

All pending issues were debated between the PCB and the franchises and consensus was reached on critical issues.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "We had fruitful discussions with our valued partners today and we have found a way forward.

In the days ahead, our preparations for the HBL PSL 2020 season will continue in full swing, we are committed to staging the entire edition in Pakistan and the franchises are on-board with us." "Cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will enjoy another action-packed edition of HBL PSL; some of the best T20 talent will grace our stadiums. Both PCB and franchises will leave no stone unturned to ensure a real spectacle of cricket," he asserted.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, an update on the player registration for the next season was given which was likely to open imminently and some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world were expected to take part in the 2020 HBL PSL season.

During the meeting, the HBL PSL 2020 schedule along with broadcast plans was also discussed; details of the same will be shared in due course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World PCB Pakistan Super League Same 2019 2020 Event All From Share Best Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

1 minute ago

UAE intensifying humanitarian efforts globally: Ha ..

26 minutes ago

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

38 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

38 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

38 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.