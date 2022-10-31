UrduPoint.com

PCB Fulfills The Wish Of Visiting Irish Women Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PCB fulfills the wish of visiting Irish women team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cricket board has fulfilled the wish of Irish women's cricket team by making arrangements to watch the T20 World Cup after the completion of training session here on Monday.

The foreign team has expressed wish to watch their men team in action against Australia in the mega event being played in Australia.

The Ireland women cricket team has come to Pakistan to play a series of ODI and T20 matches these days and it has started the preparations for the series which will be played at the Gadaffi stadium.

The Irish team expressed the wish to watch the match after its training session andPCB made arrangements to watch the World Cup and have lunch in the dressing room.

