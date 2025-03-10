Open Menu

PCB Furious Over Pakistan’s Exclusion From ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Closing Ceremony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:16 PM

PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing ceremony

Surprisingly, no representative from host PCB was invited by ICC to ceremony

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are deeply upset over Pakistan’s exclusion from the closing ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and have decided to seek an explanation from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Following the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, a trophy and awards distribution ceremony was held, attended by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary, and New Zealand Cricket Board’s Roger Twose.

Surprisingly, no representative from the host PCB was invited by the ICC to the ceremony.

According to the sources, the PCB's Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director Sameer Ahmed Syed was present at the venue but the ICC did not extend an invitation for him to participate in the event.

The PCB officials plan to formally write to the ICC and demanded clarification on why the host board was ignored during the ceremony.

The ICC had already been informed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi would not be available for the final and that Sameer Ahmed Syed would represent Pakistan.

The decisions regarding who is invited on stage at the closing ceremony are made by ICC officials.

The host nations, historically, have always been represented on the stage at the ICC events. However, this tradition was not upheld this time in Dubai which sparked outrage not only among the PCB officials but also among cricket fans who have strongly criticized the ICC's decision.

