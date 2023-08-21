Open Menu

PCB Greens Beat Whites By 84 Runs In Women's Practice Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2023 | 09:45 PM

PCB Greens defeated PCB Whites by 84 runs in the practice match played in the ongoing women's camp to prepare for a series against the South African women's team at Hanif Mohammed High-Performance Centre here on Monday

PCB Greens defeated PCB Whites by 84 runs in the practice match played in the ongoing women's camp to prepare for a series against the South African women's team at Hanif Mohammed High-Performance Centre here on Monday.

While batting first, PCB Greens scored 284 runs for nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Basma Maroof scored 69 with seven fours. Zulfiqar scored 59 runs, which included seven fours and one six.

Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each.

PCB Whites were bowled out for 200 runs in 41.4 overs. Alia Riaz scored 72 runs, her innings included ten fours and one six. Sidra Nawaz scored 49 runs.

Left-arm spinner Nashra Sindhu took three wickets for 33 runs while bowling well. Tobi Hasan took two wickets.

