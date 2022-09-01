UrduPoint.com

PCB Handling Of Shaheen Injury 'criminal': Hafeez

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PCB handling of Shaheen injury 'criminal': Hafeez

The former Pakistan all-rounder has questioned the delay in sending the fast bowler to London for treatment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Former Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez has criticised the PCB for its delay in sending fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to London for treatment of his knee injury, calling the board's handling of the situation "criminal". Speaking on ptv sports, Hafeez called his Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars team-mate Afridi "not just a Pakistani product, but an asset for the world".

"It pains me how Shaheen's affair has been handled," Hafeez said. "He is being groomed, and the whole world wants to watch him, so we need to look after him in the right way. Since the PCB announcement [that Shaheen was being sent to London for specialist treatment], it was clear that Shaheen had been injured for several weeks, and that time has been wasted. This is a criminal act.

"He's gone to England now, but why couldn't this decision have been made eight weeks ago? The diagnosis should have been made straightaway, and he should have been sent for the best rehab immediately. The fact he needs to be sent abroad for treatment is unfortunate in its own right, because we in Pakistan have been unable to upgrade our own medical facilities.

"

Hafeez's remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of the PCB following its decision to reverse its original plan to manage Shaheen's right knee ligament injury, sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka in July. Initially, the PCB announced he would undergo rehab while travelling alongside the team despite being recommended "four to six weeks rest". Earlier this week, though, it was revealed he would fly to London, with the PCB chief medical officer saying he required "uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care".

In recent years, the 22-year-old Afridi has established himself as Pakistan's frontline bowler across all three formats, and alongside captain Babar Azam is Pakistan's best-known and most marketable cricketer. He has tended to play most of Pakistan's internationals, providing the team with serious wicket-taking threat, especially with the new ball. He was in attendance for Pakistan's opening Asia Cup game on Sunday, and watched India beat them in a final-over thriller.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured World Sri Lanka PCB London Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez Babar Azam July Criminals Sunday National University Afridi All Best Asia PTV Sports

Recent Stories

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail till Sept 12

21 minutes ago
 Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LH ..

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

3 hours ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

4 hours ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.