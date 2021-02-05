UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Hands Over A Suspected Bookie To FIA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

PCB hands over a suspected bookie to FIA

The suspect who belongs to United Arab Emirates had used ‘DJ Card’ to enter the ground on the first day of 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) handed over a bookie to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the first day of second Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the latest report said.

The bookie used “DJ card” to enter the ground from where he was taken into custody.

According to a local tv, the bookie was identified as Bilal who was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency. The suspect belonged to United Arab Emirates and especially came and used “DJ Card” to enter the ground.

FIA was investigating the man for his alleged role as a bookie.

Last year, Umer Akmal was arrested after he did not inform the authorities about some “bookies” who tried to approach him before PSL could begin.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Pakistan Super League Man Rawalpindi United Arab Emirates Federal Investigation Agency TV From

Recent Stories

‘It’s my right to protect myself and my loved ..

23 minutes ago

Man killed as bus hits donkey-cart in lahore

10 minutes ago

Guyana Drops Plans for Taiwan Office After China W ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's National Guard Says Its Website Faced Big ..

10 minutes ago

Dominion Voting Systems Asks Social Media Giants t ..

10 minutes ago

Mishaal Malik lauds Pakistan for unconditional sup ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.