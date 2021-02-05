PCB hands over a suspected bookie to FIA

(@fidahassanain)

The suspect who belongs to United Arab Emirates had used ‘DJ Card’ to enter the ground on the first day of 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at Pindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) handed over a bookie to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during the first day of second Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the latest report said.

The bookie used “DJ card” to enter the ground from where he was taken into custody.

According to a local tv, the bookie was identified as Bilal who was handed over to Federal Investigation Agency. The suspect belonged to United Arab Emirates and especially came and used “DJ Card” to enter the ground.

FIA was investigating the man for his alleged role as a bookie.

Last year, Umer Akmal was arrested after he did not inform the authorities about some “bookies” who tried to approach him before PSL could begin.