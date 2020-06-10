UrduPoint.com
PCB Headquarters Closed Down Owing To Rapid Grow Of COVID-19 In City

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:48 PM

PCB headquarters closed down owing to rapid grow of COVID-19 in city

Pakistan Cricket Board headquarter has once again been closed down at the Gadaffi stadium owing of rapid growth of Corono Virus cases here in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board headquarter has once again been closed down at the Gadaffi stadium owing of rapid growth of Corono Virus cases here in the provincial metropolis.

The PCB office was opened on June 3 last week and now Boards authorities have decided the closure of office as Lahore has seen a record number of increase in corona cases in recent days.

The headquarter which was closed on March 17 after out break of COVID-19 remained closed for more than two months and all the employees were working from home.

In the first phase only most essential staff had joined the office which was functioning from 10am to 4pm, said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

" The headquarter has been closed till June 21 and employees will again be doing their day to daywork from home ", he said.

