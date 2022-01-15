PCB hosts special ceremony to honor Babar Azam, other players

(@FahadShabbir)

The players get Rs1.5 cash prize while the support staff receives Rs2,000,00 to Rs 10,000,00 for their excellent performance in 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) honored its heroes and stars at a special ceremony for them at the building of Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital.

The players got Rs1.5 million cash prize while the supporting staff was awarded Rs2,000,00 to Rs10,000,00.

PCB Chaairman Ramiz Raja awarded the cash prizes to the winners and the support staff .

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also held meeting with the players and appreciated them for showing excellent performance in 2021.

On the occasion, the players also enjoyed get-together and gossip.