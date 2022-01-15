UrduPoint.com

PCB Hosts Special Ceremony To Honor Babar Azam, Other Players

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 04:57 PM

PCB hosts special ceremony to honor Babar Azam, other players

The players get Rs1.5 cash prize while the support staff receives Rs2,000,00 to Rs 10,000,00 for their excellent performance in 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) honored its heroes and stars at a special ceremony for them at the building of Gaddafi Stadium in the provincial capital.

The players got Rs1.5 million cash prize while the supporting staff was awarded Rs2,000,00 to Rs10,000,00.

PCB Chaairman Ramiz Raja awarded the cash prizes to the winners and the support staff .

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also held meeting with the players and appreciated them for showing excellent performance in 2021.

On the occasion, the players also enjoyed get-together and gossip.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Million

Recent Stories

US Developed 18 Scenarios to Prevent Escalation Ar ..

US Developed 18 Scenarios to Prevent Escalation Around Ukraine - Nuland

9 minutes ago
 Efforts on for maintaining self-sufficiency in foo ..

Efforts on for maintaining self-sufficiency in food production: Chairman PARC

9 minutes ago
 US Wants Dialogue With Russia, Working On Written ..

US Wants Dialogue With Russia, Working On Written Response to Moscow's Proposals ..

10 minutes ago
 Awareness campaign to prevent road accidents

Awareness campaign to prevent road accidents

10 minutes ago
 Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title ..

Adelaide local Kokkinakis wins his first ATP title

10 minutes ago
 Dolphin Force to get new building soon: CPO

Dolphin Force to get new building soon: CPO

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.