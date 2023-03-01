UrduPoint.com

PCB Hotel Near Gaddafi Stadium On Cards, Says Najam Sethi

Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

PCB hotel near Gaddafi Stadium on cards, says Najam Sethi

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating a hotel next to the Gaddafi Stadium and formal communication has been started with the Punjab government for the lease of a piece of land in close proximity of the stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating a hotel next to the Gaddafi Stadium and formal communication has been started with the Punjab government for the lease of a piece of land in close proximity of the stadium.

Talking to senior sports journalists at Model Town Greens Cricket Grounds here on Tuesday, he said Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa had also floated the idea during his recent visit to the PCB headquarters to discuss HBL PSL 8 security and logistics, adding that the PCB has reciprocated the initiative through a formal letter.

Najam Sethi was the chief guest at a friendly cricket match played between the visiting London Media and Sports Journalists Association Lahore (SJAL) teams. He welcomed the visiting London-based Pakistani journalists, adding that such good-will initiative will help promote people-to-people contacts.

He assured of PCB's full support to promote such initiatives by SJAL.

The Chairman PCB offered his full support to the SJAL team to visit London and play cricket friendly matches there.

"During my previous stint as Chairman, the PCB had discussed a plan to build a hotel on the PCB land near the National Stadium Karachi in joint venture with PIA and Agha Khan Trust", Sethi added.

Sethi further said Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become a brand today.

He said the PCB has refurbished two new dressing rooms in line with the modern day requirements at the Gaddafi Stadium recently, adding that PCB will also undertake repair and maintenance of some of the cricket stadiums in the country.

On criticism by media, he said the media enjoys complete freedom of expression, adding that he has always accepted the right criticism for the good of the game.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Najam Sethi Government Of Punjab PCB Pakistan Super League Hotel Visit London Muhammad Ali Media Habib Bank Limited PIA

Recent Stories

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

37 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

48 seconds ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

31 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

31 minutes ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

15 minutes ago
 Children of police martyrs to get free admission i ..

Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.