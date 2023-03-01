PCB hotel near Gaddafi Stadium on cards, says Najam Sethi

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating a hotel next to the Gaddafi Stadium and formal communication has been started with the Punjab government for the lease of a piece of land in close proximity of the stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating a hotel next to the Gaddafi Stadium and formal communication has been started with the Punjab government for the lease of a piece of land in close proximity of the stadium.

Talking to senior sports journalists at Model Town Greens Cricket Grounds here on Tuesday, he said Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa had also floated the idea during his recent visit to the PCB headquarters to discuss HBL PSL 8 security and logistics, adding that the PCB has reciprocated the initiative through a formal letter.

Najam Sethi was the chief guest at a friendly cricket match played between the visiting London Media and Sports Journalists Association Lahore (SJAL) teams. He welcomed the visiting London-based Pakistani journalists, adding that such good-will initiative will help promote people-to-people contacts.

He assured of PCB's full support to promote such initiatives by SJAL.

The Chairman PCB offered his full support to the SJAL team to visit London and play cricket friendly matches there.

"During my previous stint as Chairman, the PCB had discussed a plan to build a hotel on the PCB land near the National Stadium Karachi in joint venture with PIA and Agha Khan Trust", Sethi added.

Sethi further said Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become a brand today.

He said the PCB has refurbished two new dressing rooms in line with the modern day requirements at the Gaddafi Stadium recently, adding that PCB will also undertake repair and maintenance of some of the cricket stadiums in the country.

On criticism by media, he said the media enjoys complete freedom of expression, adding that he has always accepted the right criticism for the good of the game.