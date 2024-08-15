PCB, IBCC Join Forces To Promote Cricket In Schools And Colleges
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IBCC and PCB, Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has organized a consultation workshop here to discuss how to promote domestic cricket in schools and colleges level
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IBCC and PCB, Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has organized a consultation workshop here to discuss how to promote domestic cricket in schools and colleges level.
The workshop was attended by representatives from educational boards, focused on addressing the challenges faced by students, such as physical fitness, financial limitations, and access to proper facilities.
As a result, inter-school and inter-college cricket tournament is set to start in October 2024.
The winners of the tournament will compete in inter-provincial and national levels and the winner will have a chance to represent Pakistan internationally.
The collaboration will ensure that students receive athletic training, physical fitness sessions, and access to well-maintained cricket grounds.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will provide technical support, while educational boards will help identify young talent.
Executive Director IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said, "This partnership is a huge step forward in supporting our youth. We are excited to see how this will help our players, both on and off the field."
Director PCB Abdullah Niazi said, "We are committed to finding and developing the next generation of cricket stars. With this initiative, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger future for Pakistan cricket."
As the tournament begins this October, we invite everyone to support these young cricketers, who could one day represent Pakistan on international level.
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From Sports
-
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France14 hours ago
-
Euro Cup star Lamine Yamal’s father injured in stabbing attack in Barcelona16 hours ago
-
S.Africa bat first in 2nd Test against West Indies15 hours ago
-
CM Sindh honours Olympian Arshad Nadeem15 hours ago
-
Master Oil inter-club cricket tournament set to begin on Aug 18: Khalid Nafees17 hours ago
-
Independence Marathon Race held at Dring Stadium20 hours ago
-
Rain washes out day three of first four-day match20 hours ago
-
Ibrar focused on improving bowling skills20 hours ago
-
Arshad’s gold medal holds historic importance: AAF20 hours ago
-
Danyal bags Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup title20 hours ago
-
Danyal Ijaz lifts 6th ITBA Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup21 hours ago
-
Sinner, Swiatek survive challenges from Cincinnati qualifiers1 day ago