PCB In Hot Waters As FIA Issues Notice For Alleged Illegal Appointments For PSL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:01 PM

PCB in hot waters as FIA issues notice for alleged illegal appointments for PSL

The sources say that the PCB has provided whole record to the investigating agency which will launch proper investigate after scrutiny of the entire record if alleged irregularities are found correct.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in hot waters for allegedly making illegal appointments for Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued it a notice and sought reply, the sources said on Thursday.

In its investigation, the sources said, FIA focused alleged irregularities in the board and paying exorbitant salaries.

Last week, an official of the PCB appeared before the FIA team and sought more time.

The sources said that senior officials of the PCB would likely to appear before the investigation agency for a hearing during the ongoing week.

They said that the board, however, submitted its record and will provide more records in the next few days.

The FIA will scrutinize the whole record and will take action If the irregularities were detected in the record.

“The formal investigation will take place soon after the scrutiny of the whole record if irregularities are found,” the sources said.

According to the reports, PCB responded to the said inquiry that it generated its own revenues and received no grants, funds or money from both federal and the provincial governments and likewise from the consolidated funds or the government or public exchequer.

The PCB reinvested the funds it generates in the development of cricket in the country. As such, there is no misappropriation of Government Funds in PSL, the reports added.

