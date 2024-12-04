PCB Inter-Club Tournament Final Round Begins Tomorrow
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The final round of the PCB Inter-club Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, 5 December as 16 triumphant club sides from each region will compete in a knockout round at eight venues across the country.
The eight winning teams will advance to the quarter final stage followed by the semi-finals and final, which are scheduled to take place in the second week of December. A total of 15 matches will be played in the final round to determine the winner of the countrywide club tournament.
The 16 club sides began their journey in the PCB Inter-club tournament, which started in May in each of the 101 districts across the 16 regions. In the first round of the tournament a total of 3,388 registered clubs competed in 6,143 40-over matches on league basis.
Winner club from each of the 101 districts advanced to the second round of the tournament which was staged in October with 87 matches played on knockout basis. At the end of the second round, the winning club of each of the 16 regions qualified for the third and final round.
The PCB continues to invest in club cricket across the country in order to provide more opportunities to the budding talent at the grassroots level.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “The club cricket tournament which commenced in May earlier this year aims to revive the competitive culture at the grassroots level in Pakistan.
We look forward to continue this momentum of arranging club-level competitions across country in the sixteen talent-rich regions.
“Club cricket is heart and soul of every strong cricketing nation and we will continue to invest in and promote the thousands of clubs providing great opportunities to the younger people to play the sport and begin their journey.”
Schedule of final round: (All matches to be played on 5 December except the one between FATA and Peshawar’s champion club sides, which will take place on 7 December; Winners to advance to quarter finals followed by semi-finals and final)
DM Jamali (Diamond CC) v Quetta (Khalil Kashani CC), Abdul Ghaffar Sial Cricket Ground, Naseerabad
FATA (Spark CC) v Peshawar (ICMS CC), Gymkhana Ground, Peshawar
Islamabad (Eleven Star CC) v Abbottabad (Friends CC), Margalla Cricket Ground, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad
Karachi (Pakistan CC) v Hyderabad (Mir Mehmood CC), KCCA Stadium, Karachi
Lahore (City Cricket Centre CC) v Multan (Okara Gymkhana CC), LCCA Ground, Lahore
Larkana (Shah Abdul Latif CC) v Bahawalpur (Jinnah Sports CC), Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur
Rawalpindi (Al-Faisal CC) v AJK (Challenger CC), Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
Sialkot (Muridke Gymkhana CC) v Faisalabad (Combined CC), Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy, Faisalabad
