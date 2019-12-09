UrduPoint.com
PCB Invites Bandula Warnapura And Javed Miandad As Special Guests At Rawalpindi Test

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:02 PM

PCB invites Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad as special guests at Rawalpindi Test

In a show of gratitude, respect and appreciation for their services to cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited Sri Lanka's Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad of Pakistan as special guests for the historic Rawalpindi Test, which will be played from 11-15 December

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019) In a show of gratitude, respect and appreciation for their services to cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited Sri Lanka’s Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad of Pakistan as special guests for the historic Rawalpindi Test, which will be played from 11-15 December.

Warnapura and Miandad were opposite captains in the first-ever Test between the two countries at Karachi’s National Stadium in March 1982. Pakistan had won that Test by 204 runs after scoring 396 and 301-4d. Sri Lanka scored 344 and 149.

The two celebrated and respected cricketers will take part in the captains’ photo-shoot with the series trophy on 10 December, while special presentations will be made to them during lunch interval on day one of the Test.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am most grateful to the two distinguished cricketers for accepting our invitation to attend the historic occasion despite their busy schedules.

This means a lot to Pakistan and its cricket followers across the globe.

“11 December will be a very special day in Pakistan cricket history and it is appropriate that it is celebrated with Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad on our side. They are icons of cricket, whose services to the game are unmatched.

“The PCB respects and values all its international cricketers and this is a small token of our love, appreciation and respect for them. The PCB will continue to acknowledge and hold similar events for others cricketer as we are now road to hosting regular international cricket at home.”

