PCB is constantly in touch with NZC for players’ training, says Wasim Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB CEO says New Zealand Cricket was reaching out to their government and health ministry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for bringing players back to training before series’ matches could start, said Board’s CEO Wasim Khan on Wednesday.

Wasim Khan said New Zealand Cricket was reaching out to their government and health ministry.

Timely training would help the players to get used to the conditions.

The T20I series are scheduled to start from Dec 18.

“We are constantly in touch with NZC and they are approaching their ministry of health for approval,” said Wasim Khan.

He said that New Zealand government had strictly asked their cricket board to follow the SOPs.

“”All possible efforts are being made to bring the players back to the training,” said Wasim Khan, pointing out that it would help the players to get used to the conditions.

Talking about appointment of new Chief Selector, the CEO said that two Names came to fore soon after tenure of Mr. Haq ended on Nov 30: Moin Khan and Mohammad Akram. He said the final name of the chief selector would be announced soon.

“We’ll announce the name in this ongoing week,” said Wasim Khan, confirming that two to three candidates were in contact with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

When asked about New Zealand tour of Pakistan in Oct next year, he said they were confident about their visit.