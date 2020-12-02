UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Is Constantly In Touch With NZC For Players’ Training, Says Wasim Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:33 PM

PCB is constantly in touch with NZC for players’ training, says Wasim Khan

The PCB CEO says New Zealand Cricket was reaching out to their government and health ministry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in contact with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for bringing players back to training before series’ matches could start, said Board’s CEO Wasim Khan on Wednesday.

Wasim Khan said New Zealand Cricket was reaching out to their government and health ministry.

Timely training would help the players to get used to the conditions.

The T20I series are scheduled to start from Dec 18.

“We are constantly in touch with NZC and they are approaching their ministry of health for approval,” said Wasim Khan.

He said that New Zealand government had strictly asked their cricket board to follow the SOPs.

“”All possible efforts are being made to bring the players back to the training,” said Wasim Khan, pointing out that it would help the players to get used to the conditions.

Talking about appointment of new Chief Selector, the CEO said that two Names came to fore soon after tenure of Mr. Haq ended on Nov 30: Moin Khan and Mohammad Akram. He said the final name of the chief selector would be announced soon.

“We’ll announce the name in this ongoing week,” said Wasim Khan, confirming that two to three candidates were in contact with PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

When asked about New Zealand tour of Pakistan in Oct next year, he said they were confident about their visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Visit From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE launches Falcon Eye into space

21 minutes ago

Alexander Lukashenko Concerned Over Growing NATO M ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Believes Kazakahstan Will Organize Parliamen ..

21 minutes ago

Alexander Lukashenko Concerned Over Growing NATO M ..

27 minutes ago

Kiev Calls Reports of Deputy Prime Minister's Arre ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Wants All Partners in CSTO, CIS to Join Hum ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.