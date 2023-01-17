UrduPoint.com

PCB Is Likely To Hire Shoaib Akhtar As Bowling Consultant

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2023 | 01:05 PM

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

The sources say that the former speedster who is also known as Pindi Express has shown willingness to join the board for improvement of the players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) is likely to hire the services of former speedster Shoaib Akhtar for the bowling consultant role.

The sources say that the board is deliberating to approach Akhtar. to get benefit of his expertise.

They say that Shoaib could be given a key role for the team soon.

Shoaib Akhtar who is also known as "Pindi Express" has already been approached and he has also shown interest in working with the board to improve the performance of the players.

The sources say that a meeting is expected between Shoaib Akhtar and PCB Chairman Najam Sethi in Lahore.

Akhtar, they, say, has shown interest in the role of policy making.

Akhtar continued to raise voice for improvement of the national team since the day of his retirement.

