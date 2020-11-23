PCB is likely to host PSL season 6th’ s player draft in Karachi this year

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that PCB was likely to hold the draft in outdoor space due to increasing cases of Covid-19 besides consideration for an online option for player draft’s hosting.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) considered hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6’s player draft in Karachi, the reports said on Monday

The PCB, they said, was thinking when and where to host season 6’s draft.

The sources said that the board wanted Karachi this time as its first-ever PSL player draft as previously Lahore, Islamabad and Dubai had hosted the same draft since the first day of this tournament.

They also said that PCB was likely to hold the draft in outdoor space due to increasing cases of Covid-19 besides consideration for an online option for player draft’s hosting.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6 is scheduled to take place in February and March next year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) , in the meanwhile, would continue to monitor the situation amid Coronavirus. All stakeholders would also be consulted for final decision.