UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Is Likely To Host PSL Season 6th’ S Player Draft In Karachi This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:53 PM

PCB is likely to host PSL season 6th’ s player draft in Karachi this year

The sources say that PCB was likely to hold the draft in outdoor space due to increasing cases of Covid-19 besides consideration for an online option for player draft’s hosting.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) considered hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6’s player draft in Karachi, the reports said on Monday

The PCB, they said, was thinking when and where to host season 6’s draft.

The sources said that the board wanted Karachi this time as its first-ever PSL player draft as previously Lahore, Islamabad and Dubai had hosted the same draft since the first day of this tournament.

They also said that PCB was likely to hold the draft in outdoor space due to increasing cases of Covid-19 besides consideration for an online option for player draft’s hosting.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 6 is scheduled to take place in February and March next year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) , in the meanwhile, would continue to monitor the situation amid Coronavirus. All stakeholders would also be consulted for final decision.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Dubai Same February March May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

6 minutes ago

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

23 minutes ago

Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

26 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

26 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.