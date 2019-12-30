PCB issues 2020 schedule for national team

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan would play Asia Cup in August and Sept and T20 world cup in Nov in Australia.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2019) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) issued complete schedule of international matches during 2020 here on Monday.

Green shirts would play in more than 12 one day and T20 matches beside participation in Asia-Cup and T20 world-cup during 2020, a schedule issued by the PCB said.

According to ICC schedule, Pakistan Cricket Team would start its new year by playing at home with Bangladesh in January and February, 2020. Both team are due to play two Test matches and three T20 matches in Pakistan. However, the refusal of Bangladeshi team has ruined the game plan. After matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan would tour Holland and play three Test series against England in July and August, 2020.

Pakistan would also play two T20 matches against Ireland in August. Later, Pakistan would visit England where three T20 matches would be played against the host team in August and September, 2020.

Asia Cup, according to the PCB schedule, would be played in September and six teams including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would play matches. The National team later would visit South Africa in October. In October and November, the team would tour Australia for ICC’s Men T20 World Cup in 2020. The tam would visit New Zealand to play two Test and three T20 matches in Dec, 2020.