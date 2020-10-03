UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Issues Media Guidelines For Domestic Players

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 03:27 PM

PCB issues media guidelines for domestic players

The appearances of the players on TVs as guest or expert will be subject to the approval of Pakistan Cricket Board while they are not allowed to criticize board, its officials and sponsors, retired international cricketers and previous board managements.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) By including relevant clauses in the contract offered to players, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued strict media guidelines to its domestic cricketers for year 2020-21.

Under the new rules, the domestic players need permission from Pakistan Cricket Board before any interaction on conventional or social media.

“The official press conferences by PCB are the sources for the players to share their views with the cricket fans,” said the PCB. It said that the approval of PCB’s Director of High Performance Centre, team manager or media manager would be required before giving interviews or writing columns for local or international media.

The BCB also warned the players that they should care about their limits while interacting with approved media.

“Criticizing ICC/PCB’s policies, its officials and sponsors, retired international cricketers and previous board management is complete banned,” said the PCB.

They had also been directed to avoid from passing racist or racially insensitive comments while interacting with the media.

The players have also been barred from running their own social media platforms such as YouTube. Even their appearance on tv as guest or expert was subject to the approval of PCB.

The PCB had earlier announced 2020-21 contracts for 192 domestic players in which 10 have been awarded A plus category, 38 Category A and 47 players as Category B, 71 players category C and 26 players category D.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Social Media PCB YouTube Media TV From Share

Recent Stories

DSC announces opening of registrations for Sheikha ..

7 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abb ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to reform petroleum sector, says Nadeem Babar

34 minutes ago

Minsk Says Lithuania, Poland Required to Cut Diplo ..

31 minutes ago

Ukraine Reports Record 4,661 COVID-19 Cases in Pas ..

31 minutes ago

Public Prosecution outlines penalties for sharing ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.