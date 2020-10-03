PCB issues media guidelines for domestic players

(@fidahassanain)

The appearances of the players on TVs as guest or expert will be subject to the approval of Pakistan Cricket Board while they are not allowed to criticize board, its officials and sponsors, retired international cricketers and previous board managements.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) By including relevant clauses in the contract offered to players, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued strict media guidelines to its domestic cricketers for year 2020-21.

Under the new rules, the domestic players need permission from Pakistan Cricket Board before any interaction on conventional or social media.

“The official press conferences by PCB are the sources for the players to share their views with the cricket fans,” said the PCB. It said that the approval of PCB’s Director of High Performance Centre, team manager or media manager would be required before giving interviews or writing columns for local or international media.

The BCB also warned the players that they should care about their limits while interacting with approved media.

“Criticizing ICC/PCB’s policies, its officials and sponsors, retired international cricketers and previous board management is complete banned,” said the PCB.

They had also been directed to avoid from passing racist or racially insensitive comments while interacting with the media.

The players have also been barred from running their own social media platforms such as YouTube. Even their appearance on tv as guest or expert was subject to the approval of PCB.

The PCB had earlier announced 2020-21 contracts for 192 domestic players in which 10 have been awarded A plus category, 38 Category A and 47 players as Category B, 71 players category C and 26 players category D.